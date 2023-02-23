Who is IPS Charu Sinha, Telangana's 'Lady Singham' and first woman to lead 4 CRPF sectors? | Photo: Twitter

Women are excelling in every sector in India, including business, health care, fashion, and the armed forces. With her transfer to the southern sector of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Hyderabad on Tuesday, Charu Sinha became the first female officer to hold the position of inspector general (IG) of four CRPF sectors.

Who is IPS Charu Sinha?

Before moving to Shrinagar, Charu Sinha, an IPS officer from the Telangana cadre's 1996 batch, served as the CRPF's Inspector General for the Jammu region. In September 2020, Sinha was designated as the first female CRPF IG for the Srinagar region. She oversaw the team in over 69 anti-insurgency actions during the following two years, during which, according to officials, at least 21 terrorists were executed.

She headed 22 battalions of over 22,000 CRPF members in the Jammu & Kashmir districts of Budgam, Srinagar, and Ganderbal (J&K). In January 2022, a joint CRPF and J&K police squad commanded by Sinha, the first woman in the force's leadership position in Kashmir, murdered top Lahkar-e-Taiba member Salim Parray and another "foreign terrorist." She was a member of the Indian Police Service's 1996 class and took part in anti-Maoist operations in the Bihar region.

When the Amarnath Yatra took held in 2022 for the first time in two years following the Covid-19 outbreak, she was in charge of the security arrangements. During her stay in Kashmir, Sinha's attention was diverted from routine law enforcement to information collection and repairing bridges.

She was sent there more than a month after the Constitution's Article 370 was declared invalid, which resulted in the region losing its semi-autonomous status in August 2019 and causing extensive limitations. She enjoyed her time in Kashmir, according to Sinha. In Kashmir, she interacted with the youngsters as part of outreach for the local community. The youth's participation in a worthwhile activity that would aid them in getting work was her first aim.

