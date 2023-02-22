IAS Saumya Pandey, who secured AIR 4 in first attempt of UPSC civil services exam, shares her prep strategy

Photo: Twitter/@SaumyaPandeyIAS

One of the hardest exams to accomplish in India is the UPSC Civil Services exam. Every year, a large number of aspiring candidates take this exam, but relatively few are successful in passing it. Success stories of test takers who succeed arise and continue to motivate many. IAS's one of these stories Recently, Saumya Pandey gave her account of how she prepared for and attained the title of IAS.

iN her first attempt, IAS Saumya Pandey cleared the UPSC Civil Services exam in 2016. Saumya has always maintained strong academic performance throughout her career, from winning a gold medal in college to being among the best students in her schools.

The academic history of Saumya is exceptional and demonstrates how persistence and hard work may help you get the outcomes you want. IAS admitted that she was not confident to look at the final UPSC test results, so she began checking her name at the bottom of the list.

She was disappointed since she felt she had failed the exam. When Saumya and her mother checked the results later, they were shocked to see that she had achieved an AIR- 4 on the UPSC exam.

READ | MEA Recruitment 2023: Ministry releases vacancies for several posts; check selection process, last date to apply here

Who is IAS Saumya Pandey?

Saumya, who successfully passed the Civil Services Test and got into the UPSC, ranked fourth overall in India. Saumya has excelled academically from the start; she received scores of 98% in class 10 and 97.8% in class 12. She won a gold medal in engineering college.

IAS Saumya Pandey tips for UPSC exam preparations

IAS Pandey, who is from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, has shared her strategies to crack the preliminary round of UPSC civil test. At the moment, Pandey is serving in UP's Kanpur. Saumya suggested that aspirants should prepare from NCERT texts.