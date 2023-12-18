Headlines

Who is Instagram influencer Priya Singh, who was allegedly run over by Maharashtra bureaucrat's son's car?

The victim was allegedly assaulted, bitten and then run over by a car near a hotel in Thane by her boyfriend

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 18, 2023, 12:25 PM IST

Priya Singh, a 26-year-old influencer from Thane has recently alleged that the son of a senior bureaucrat and his two friends assaulted her and rammed their SUV into her on a service road near Thane's Ghodbunder road in the wee hours of Monday.

According to police, Priya Singh, the victim, is recovering in a private hospital from injuries she sustained on her arms, back, stomach, and 'broken' right leg.

Priya Singh is an Instagram influencer. She has more than one million followers on Instagram. Every picture of Priya Singh have thousands of likes and comments. The photos of Priya are likewise quite glamorous. Her posts extremely striking images to Instagram.

Priya was allegedly assaulted, bitten and then run over by a car near a hotel in Thane by her boyfriend Ashwajit Gaikwad, son of a senior bureaucrat in Maharashtra.  

According to the police, the incident happened on December 11 around 4.30am near a hotel on Ghodbunder Road, where Priya Singh, had gone to meet Gaikwad.

There was a disagreement between the two. Subsequently, as the victim began to take her stuff from his car and drive away, the driver attempted to run her over, which caused her to fall and sustain significant injuries, according to the police. The incident sent shockwaves across Maharashtra, prompting police to form a SIT for a thorough investigation.

A case has been registered against Ashwajit Gaikwad and two others under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 279 (rash driving) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, news agency PTI quoted Thane police commissioner Jai Jeet Singh as saying.

