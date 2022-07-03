'When a tiger comes...': BJP leaders slam Telangana CM KCR for skipping PM Modi's visit

Photo: PTI, IANS

Hours after Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao skipped Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival at the airport in Hyderabad on Saturday, BJP leaders hit out at the TRS leader. BJP Telangana president Bandi Sanjay took a dig at KCR saying that when a tiger comes, foxes run away, so the tiger has come and he (KCR) is running away. Party leader and Lok Sabha MP Smriti Irani also slammed KCR for not meeting the PM.

"Telangana CM KCR insulted not just an individual but also an institution. He jeopardised the integrity of the constitution. Politics may be a circus for KCR`s party, but for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers it is a medium for social emancipation and nation-building," said Irani.

"The days of KCR`s downfall are near. KCR should see if his government will exist in the future. With the Prime Minister coming to Telangana, CM KCR was shaking," state BJP chief Sanjay said.

PM Modi is in the city to attend the two-day long BJP National Executive meeting,

Further hittng out at KCR, Sanjay said, "Next BJP government is going to form the government, We don’t know why he (KCR) is running away when PM Modi is coming here, in the coming days the saffron flag and lotus flag will be hoisted here."

KCR had instead opted to receive Opposition presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha who was given a grand welcome. Sinha arrived in Hyderabad on the same day as PM Modi, as part of his Presidential campaign.

"KCR is disrespecting the honourable presidential election and lowering that status by organizing a bike rally. Law and order in Telangana has deteriorated because of KCR`s behaviour," the BJP state chief added.

Telangana had earlier extended his party's support to the opposition candidate Sinha in the upcoming Presidential polls on July 18. While KCR and most of his cabinet welcomed Sinha, only on Telangana ministers, along with party supporters, was present to welcome the PM.

Notably, this is for the third time in 6 months that KCR has skipped the protocol of receiving PM visiting the state. When PM Modi was slated to visit the state to attend the 20th annual celebrations at the Indian School of Business (ISB) in May, KCR had had flown to Bengaluru. Before that when the PM was in Hyderabad in February, KCR had again skipped the arrival.

