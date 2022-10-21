Search icon
‘Will wait and watch’: What India said after UK PM Liz Truss resigned after 45-day tenure amid economic crisis

Soon after UK PM Liz Truss resigned from her post after her 45-day tenure, the Indian administration issued a statement on the trade ties.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 21, 2022, 06:28 AM IST

UK PM Liz Truss (File photo)

The new political developments in the United Kingdom have led to the resignation of British Prime Minister Liz Truss after just 45 days of holding the post, which can have serious implications for the free trade agreement between the country and India.

Keeping in mind the resignation of Truss and the economic crisis in the United Kingdom, India said that New Delhi will have to “wait and watch”, as India’s talks with the UK on the proposed free trade agreement remain well on track.

Embattled British Prime Minister Liz Truss has resigned as the Conservative Party leader saying she can no longer deliver the mandate she was elected on last month, ending her humiliating tenure at 10 Downing Street on her 45th day in the job following an open revolt against her chaotic leadership.

Meanwhile, Union Commerce and Industry minister Piyush Goyal said after the resignation, “We will have to wait and see...what happens, whether they have a quick change of the leadership, whether it goes to the whole process...So let us see who comes into the government and what their views are. It's only after that we will be able to formulate a strategy vis a vis the UK.”

Goyal further elaborated on the importance of the free trade agreement (FTA) between India and the UK, and how it is essential for both countries to make sure that the agreement goes through. He further said, “So my own sense is that whoever comes into the government will want to engage with us.”

Liz Truss submitted her resignation from the post of Prime Minister on Thursday and is set to hold the post till a new UK PM is appointed by the ruling Conservative Party. Truss issued her resignation after being in power for just 45 days, after major infighting in the Tory party, and her U-turn on her economical policies.

Now, it is likely that Indian-origin Rishi Sunak will get a shot at becoming the Prime Minister of Britain, making him the first Indian-origin person to hold the post. It is expected that the new UK PM will be elected by Tory leaders by the end of next week.

(With PTI inputs)

