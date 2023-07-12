Headlines

West Bengal Panchayat Election Result live updates: Check confirmed seats for TMC, BJP, CPM, Congress

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee-led TMC is set to sweep the violence-scarred Panchayat Polls in the state.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 07:17 AM IST

Counting entered a second day for the violence-marred West Bengal rural polls on Wednesday. CM Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress dominated the results on day one, gaining over three times as many seats as its closest rival BJP in gram panchayats. TMC looks set to sweep the West Bengal Panchayat Polls, continuing the success streak from the previous elections.

As per SEC’s latest update (11.30 pm on Tuesday), confirmed seat wins party-wise are as below: 

Gram Panchayat Seats (total seats: 63,229)

TMC: Won 30,391 gram panchayat seats, leading in 1,767 
BJP: Won 8,239 seats, leading in 447 

CPI(M): Won 2,534, leading in 237
Congress: Won 2,158 seats, leading in 151

Panchayat Samiti Seats (total: 9,728)

TMC: Won 2,612 seats, leading in 627 
BJP: Won 275, leading in 149 seats
CPI(M): Won 63 seats, leading in 53 
Congress: Won in 50 seats, leading in 26

Zila Parishad Seats (total: 928 seats)

TMC: Won all 88 seats for which results declared so far, leading in 163 
BJP: Leading in 13
CPI(M): Leading in 4
Congress: Leading in 2 

On Monday, the process of counting of votes was largely peaceful with a few stray incidents of crude bombs, lathi charge and ruckus outside counting centres. 

 

(Inputs from PTI)

