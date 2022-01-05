West Bengal government revises guidelines for flights to and from Delhi, Mumbai - Check details

The West Bengal government has revised rules for domestic flights coming from Delhi and Mumbai. The revised regulations, announced on Tuesday, permit the arrival of domestic flights from Mumbai and Delhi thrice a week – on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The state government had earlier ordered to reduce the flights from the two metropolitan cities to twice a week.

The new guidelines were informed by Additional Chief Secretary BP Gopalika in a letter to Secretary of Ministry of Civil Aviation Rajiv Bansal.

“…this is to kindly inform that the matter was reviewed and that the State Government is extremely sensitive towards the inconvenience that may be caused to the passengers but restrictions are absolutely essential for containment of COVID cases in the State”, the letter said.

It further stated that the above changes will come into effect from January 5, 2022 and may be reviewed again if the Covid-19 situation worsens in the state.

The West Bengal Additional Chief Secretary requested the Civil Aviation Ministry to inform the aforesaid decision to all airlines for necessary action.

West Bengal on Tuesday registered 9,073 new Covid cases, pushing the tally to 16,64,301. This marked a 49.27 per cent increase from the previous day. The death toll in the state currently stands at 19,810.

In lieu of the rising number of Covid-19 cases, the state government had restricted flights from New Delhi and Mumbai to only twice a week. Both the metropolitan cities are under the grip of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 and witnessed positivity rates over eight per cent and 17 per cent, respectively, on Tuesday.

The state has also banned all direct flights from the UK due to a sudden rise in coronavirus cases in the country.