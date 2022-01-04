Amid rising COVID-19 cases, flights on these routes cancelled for 3 months

The rising number of coronavirus cases and the entry of the third wave has started showing its effect. The cases of COVID-19 and Omicron are increasing continuously and due to this, there's a lot of panic. In this sequence, the aviation sector is also showing strictness now. IndiGo airlines has reduced the number of flights on many routes.

Indigo has reduced the number of flights from West Bengal to New Delhi and Mumbai in view of the increasing infection of COVID-19. Passengers will face problems due to the restrictions on daily flights on these routes for the next three months. Along with this, the airfare can also increase.

The airline has said that in view of the government guidelines, the number of flights has been limited. In fact, due to the increasing cases of Covid-19, the West Bengal government has allowed the movement of flights from the state to New Delhi and Mumbai only for two days a week.

According to the information given by Indigo, flights will now fly from Kolkata, Durgapur and Bagdogra in West Bengal to Delhi and Mumbai only two days a week, on Monday and Friday. Indigo has limited its flights for the next three months. Due to this, there will be trouble for the passengers, as well as a possibility of an increase in airfares in future due to reduced number of flights on this route.

Indigo has also informed the affected passengers about the cancellation of the flights. Passengers who have booked tickets and their flight is cancelled can go to IndiGo's website and claim a refund or choose another flight as per their wish. For this, passengers will have to go to the Indigo website www.goindigo.in and click on 'Plan B'.