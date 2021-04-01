West Bengal Assembly Election 2021: Mamata Banerjee calls Governor Dhankar as TMC-BJP workers clash in Nandigram booth

The second phase of polling is underway in West Bengal's 30 constituencies, including the high-profile seat of Nandigram. Today's voting saw a face-off between the TMC and BJP workers at a polling booth in Nandigram where Mamata Banerjee is camping for some time.

Nandigram, the focus of attention of the Bengal elections is witnessing a direct fight between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her protege-turned arch-rival Suvendu Adhikari who is contesting the elections this time on a BJP ticket. Nandigram is voting today in the second phase in a highly polarised atmosphere

Caught between two warring groups for more than two hours, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee dialled Governor Jagdeep Dhankar from Nandigram. On phone, she told the Governor that the situation was a failure of the Election Commission, which was in charge of the law and order.

However, police and Central forces did try to restrict the two groups from clashing in the area.

"Anything might happen at any moment. There is a total breakdown of law and order," she said as she feared for her life. The wheelchair-bound Chief Minister had to be rescued by Central paramilitary forces.

Mamata Banerjee who was camping outside the polling booth in Nandigram said that outsiders are creating ruckus in the constituency. She went on to say that the outsiders have been brought specially for this purpose. Mamata also accused the Central forces of not allowing voters to enter the booths to cast their vote.

"People who are raising slogans are outsiders. They came from Bihar and UP, they are being protected by Central Forces," she alleged.

Soon after the incident, she dialed Governor Jagdeep Dhankar from Nandigram and said the Central forces are not allowing the local people to cast their vote. "From morning I am campaigning. Now I am appealing to you, please see," she said on phone.

Alleging that the BJP goons from other states are creating ruckus in the constituency, Mamata said, "I have lodged 63 poll-related complaints since morning, no action has been taken by the Election Commission."

Later, Governor Dhankhar said in a tweet that the issues flagged by Mamata Banerjee a while ago on phone have been imparted to the concerned. "There is full assurance of the concerned to adherence to rule of law. Am confident all will act in right spirit and earnestness so that democracy flourishes," he said.

Meanwhile, senior party leader Derek O'Brien has already written to the Election Commission, alleging booth capture by BJP men.