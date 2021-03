West Bengal Assembly election 2021: Actor Mithun Chakraborty joins BJP, to share stage with PM Modi

Ending all speculations, veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty on Sunday (March 7) joined BJP at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mega rally.

Mithun Chakraborty was greeted by West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh at Brigade Parade Ground. BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and party vice-president Mukul Roy are also present at the iconic ground.

(This is a breaking news)