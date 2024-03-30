Twitter
Weather Update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall and thunderstorm in several states, check forecast here

In Delhi, despite the temperature reaching 37.8 degrees Celsius, it didn't feel as hot due to cloudy skies and light showers.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Mar 30, 2024, 05:09 PM IST

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted some weather changes across India. Northwest India might see light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms until March 31. The Western Himalayan Region could experience heavy rainfall. Northeast India is expected to have intense rainfall and thunderstorms from March 30 to April 1.

Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand might get widespread light to moderate rainfall and snowfall, with some thunderstorms and lightning. There might also be hailstorms in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Uttarakhand.

Arunachal Pradesh could see heavy rainfall and snowfall, with Assam and Meghalaya also experiencing heavy rainfall from March 30 to April 1. Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura might get heavy rainfall on April 1.

In Delhi, despite the temperature reaching 37.8 degrees Celsius, it didn't feel as hot due to cloudy skies and light showers. Thundershowers are expected on Saturday.

Odisha is likely to have hot and humid weather for the next few days, with temperatures reaching 40 degrees Celsius. Interior Odisha might see a rise in temperatures due to dry weather and intense sunlight.

The IMD has warned of above-normal temperatures and heat waves in April and May, especially in central and northwest India. They predict abnormal temperatures for the next two to three months.

 

 

 

