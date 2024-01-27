Weather update: IMD issues severe cold wave, dense fog in these states till Jan 29; check forecast here

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) expects dense fog and severe cold in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar until January 30, with an orange alert issued for the states.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has extended its forecast for dense fog and severe cold-day conditions in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar until January 29, issuing an orange alert for these states. In the national capital, Delhi, the minimum temperature on Saturday dipped to 4.3 degrees Celsius, marking a deviation of four notches below the season's average.

The IMD predicts rainfall or snowfall in Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, and Himachal Pradesh on January 27 and 28, with moderate precipitation anticipated from January 29 to February 1. Heavy rainfall or snowfall is predicted in Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad on January 28 and 31. Additionally, rainfall or snowfall is expected in Uttarakhand, Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana, and West Uttar Pradesh from January 31 to February 2.

Very dense fog conditions are anticipated in East Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, West Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar on January 27 and 28. Subsequently, dense fog is predicted in East Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, West Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar for the following three days. Dense fog conditions are expected in Uttarakhand, north Madhya Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Tripura on January 27 and 28. Northwest Rajasthan is forecasted to experience dense fog on February 27.

Severe cold-day conditions are expected in Bihar on January 27 and 28, with cold-day conditions persisting in Bihar for the subsequent three days. Severe cold day conditions are forecasted in East Uttar Pradesh on January 27, followed by cold day conditions on January 28. North Madhya Pradesh is predicted to experience cold-day conditions on January 27.