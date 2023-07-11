Headlines

Weather update: IMD issues red, orange alert for several states including Uttarakhand, Himachal; check details

IMD has issued a red and orange alert for several states like Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Sikkim and sub-Himalayan West Bengal are likely to witness heavy rainfall on July 11-12.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 10:06 PM IST

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red and orange alert on Tuesday for several states as excessive rains lashes India. The weather office issued a red alert for Uttarakhand and asked the state administration to be prepared for heavy to very heavy extremely heavy rainfall on July 11.  States like Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Sikkim and sub-Himalayan West Bengal are likely to witness heavy rainfall on July 11-12.

"A red alert has been issued for Uttarakhand. Apart from that heavy rainfall is expected in northwest UP. Significant rain has subsided in Himachal and light to moderate rain is likely to occur in Delhi/NCR", IMD scientist Naresh Kumar told ANI.  

The weather body has also issued an orange alert for Uttarakhand and western Uttar Pradesh for July 12. Heavy to very heavy rain alert for Bihar from July 11-13 is also likely. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is also very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on July 11-12.  

The weather office has also predicted light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Konkan and Goa during the next five days and over Uttar Pradesh for the next two days in its recent forecast.

Read: Delhi Metro: Proposed Rithala-Narela corridor may get extended up to Kundli; check details

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is also very likely over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur and Bihar during the next three days. Isolated heavy rainfall is also very likely to prevail over Odisha and ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on July 11, July 14, and July 15 and Jharkhand during July 12-14.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely over isolated parts of west Madhya Pradesh on July 12-13. “Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over coastal Karnataka, Telangana, and Kerala during the next four days; coastal Andhra Pradesh on 11th and 12th July, Tamil Nadu on 11th and south interior Karnataka on 13th and 14th July,” the Met Department forecast read.

