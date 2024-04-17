Twitter
India

Weather update: IMD issues heatwave warning for several states for this week, respite for Delhi-NCR; check full forecast

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Apr 17, 2024, 05:48 AM IST

Heat wave conditions are likely to prevail over parts of Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Konkan, Saurashtra and Kutch, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, and Telangana over the next five days, the India Meteorological Department said on Tuesday in its latest update.

To be precise, heat wave conditions are expected in isolated pockets of Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal during April 16-20; north Konkan, Saurashtra and Kutch during Tuesday-Wednesday; coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on Wednesday-Thursday and Telangana during Tuesday-Thursday.

Meanwhile, Delhi and other NCR cities are expected to get a respite from intensive heat this week, with pleasant weather expected in most areas. For April 16, the IMD has forecasted cloudy skies and followed by strong surface winds expected to reach speeds of 20 to 25 kmph during the day in the national capital.

Besides, the weather bureau updated that hot and humid weather is very likely to prevail over Gangetic West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Rayalaseema from Tuesday-Saturday; Coastal Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe on Tuesday-Wednesday; coastal areas of Gujarat from Tuesday-Thursday; Konkan and Goa during Thursday-Saturday.

The warm night is very likely to prevail over Madhya Maharashtra during Tuesday-Thursday and over Odisha during Wednesday-Saturday.

In the first spell of heat wave, heat wave conditions prevailed over parts of east and peninsular India in early April.

Regions that experienced heat waves in the first spell were Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Vidarbha, North Interior Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema and Telangana.

Heatwave is a condition of air temperature that becomes fatal to the human body when exposed. It is defined based on the temperature thresholds over a region in terms of actual temperature or its departure from normal.

In certain countries, it is defined in terms of the heat index based on temperature and humidity or based on the extreme percentile of the temperatures.

The heat wave is considered if the maximum temperature of a station reaches at least 40 degrees Celsius or more for plains and at least 30 degrees Celsius or more for Hilly regions.

IMD advised people to avoid heat exposure, wear lightweight, light colour, loose, cotton clothes, cover head, use a cloth, hat or umbrella.

( with ANI inputs)

 

