Weather update: Delhi-NCR continues to reel under bone-chilling cold wave, dense fog in North India; check temperature

Chilly daytime conditions and thick fog persisted in many regions of North, Central, and Northeast India. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that no improvement is anticipated until at least January 15.

In isolated areas of north Rajasthan on January 11 and 12 (Thursday and Friday), there was a high probability of experiencing dense to very dense fog conditions for a few hours in the morning. These conditions may then subside.

There was 200 meters of visibility in Sriganganagar, Rajasthan, and 100 meters in the Palam area of Delhi.

According to the Railways, up to 24 trains from across the nation were running late to Delhi because of the heavy fog.

On January 11 and 12, similar conditions were probably going to exist in the northeastern Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha, Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. The IMD warned that on January 11, cold day conditions might persist in some areas of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and isolated pockets of Uttar Pradesh before clearing up.

The weather service predicted that over the course of the next three to four days, minimum temperatures in many areas of Central and East India would likely drop by two to three degrees celsius. According to the bulletin, there was a high probability of ground frost conditions over Uttarakhand on January 11 and 12.

The weather office said that the next two days would bring light to moderate rainfall in some areas of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Coastal Karnataka, and Lakshadweep, followed by dry weather.

On Wednesday, Jammu experienced its coldest day of the season, with the maximum temperature dropping nine notches below normal to 9 degrees Celsius. On Wednesday, the maximum temperature in Delhi was 15.2 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal.