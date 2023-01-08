Weather update: Cold wave conditions to prevail in Delhi, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Noida; check minimum temperature

Delhi cold wave conditions are expected prevail (File photo)

Just like the entire week, Delhi woke up to extreme winter chill on January 8, Sunday, with the cold wave conditions in the national capital still prevailing. Not just this, but Noida, Ghaziabad, and other NCR regions are also facing a similar fate.

Delhi woke up to dense fog and pollution in the air, with similar conditions prevailing in Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and other areas of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. As per the most recent weather update, the minimum temperature is expected to remain low for the next few days.

In the midst of the cold wave conditions in the national capital, the minimum temperature was recorded at around 3 degrees Celsius in the wee hours of Sunday. The minimum temperature in Noida and Ghaziabad were predicated on the same lines.

The minimum temperature of the day on Saturday in Delhi’s Safdarjung was predicted as 2.2 degrees Celsius, falling lower and lower each day. The cold wave conditions in Delhi and Noida are expected to prevail for the coming week and will subside after January 12, as per the Indian Meteorological Department.

Minimum Temp., Departure and Tendency over the plains of northwest India & adjoining Central and east India Dated 07.01.2023 pic.twitter.com/92pmXfJxr6 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) January 7, 2023

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature in certain parts of Uttar Pradesh seemed to be slightly higher than that of Delhi, settling at the range of 3 to 4 degrees Celsius in the western areas, while remaining above 5 degrees in eastern areas.

Dozens of trains stood delayed in Delhi on Saturday due to dense fog. It is expected that more trains could be delayed by the India Railways on January 8 if the visibility doesn’t improve in the later parts of the day.

According to the weather office, 'very dense' fog is when visibility is between 0 and 50 metres, 51 and 200 metres is 'dense', 201 and 500 metres 'moderate', and 501 and 1,000 metres 'shallow'. Meanwhile, the AQI of Delhi NCR remains in the ‘very poor’ category.

Pollution seems to be on the rise in Delhi and Noida as the air quality index in certain NCR regions is above 350, falling into the very poor and hazardous category in the midst of the cold wave.

