Weather Forecast: IMD issues cold day warning in five states for next 2 days; check details here

A ‘cold day’ is recognized if the maximum temperature drops between 4.5-6.4 degrees below the seasonal norm. If temperatures fall 6.5 degrees below the normal range for the season, it is called a severe cold day.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a ‘cold day’ warning on Friday for several states in northern India, predicting temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius for the next 2 days. In its latest bulletin, the weather department mentioned the possibility of dense to very dense fog hovering during nights and mornings across the northwest region for the next two days.

As per the IMD data, the minimum temperatures, recorded at 8.30 am on Friday over the past 24 hours, varied between 6-10°C across most parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Rajasthan, and certain areas in East Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh.

“Cold Day to Severe Cold Day conditions are likely to continue over some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Rajasthan during next 2 days and significantly decrease after that,” IMD said on X (formerly Twitter).

The weather department added that dense fog is expected in the mornings in specific areas of east Uttar Pradesh from January 6 to 9. Additionally, over west Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura, foggy conditions are expected from January 6 to 8. Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Odisha may also experience fog on January 6 and 7.

The IMD further stated the possibility of isolated light rainfall in northwest and central India between January 8 and 10.

A ‘cold day’ is recognized if the maximum temperature drops between 4.5-6.4 degrees below the seasonal norm. If temperatures fall 6.5 degrees below the normal range for the season, it is called a severe cold day.