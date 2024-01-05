Headlines

Shweta Tiwari shares experience working in Indian Police Force: ‘Filmy people make TV actors feel small but…’

Weather Forecast: IMD issues cold day warning in five states for next 2 days; check details here

COVID-19 test made mandatory for patients with respiratory diseases, flu-like illnesses in this state

Ankita Lokhande gets Abhishek Kumar evicted from BB17 for slapping Samarth Jurel, netizens slam actress: 'Shame on you'

ICAI CA Result 2023: CA Final, Intermediate November result likely on January 9, details here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Shweta Tiwari shares experience working in Indian Police Force: ‘Filmy people make TV actors feel small but…’

This Indian batter had highest scores in first class, List A cricket in 2023; it's not Kohli, Shubman, Rahul, Rohit

'10 seconds mein 10 rehpata': Tehelka Bhai reacts to Abhishek Kumar slapping Samarth Jurel in Bigg Boss 17- Watch

Top 10 Pakistan batters with most ODI centuries

10 reasons why pistachios are good for health

Ten 40+ Bollywood celebs who are happily unmarried

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Nevada Judge Mary Kay Holthus Attacked By Defendant During Sentencing In Las Vegas Courtroom

Horrific! Fire Breaks Out In Teaching Block Of Delhi AIIMS, No Casualties Reported

Iran Bomb Updates: 103 Killed In Twin Bomb Blasts Near Iran General Qasem Soleimani's Tomb

Ankita Lokhande gets Abhishek Kumar evicted from BB17 for slapping Samarth Jurel, netizens slam actress: 'Shame on you'

Shweta Tiwari shares experience working in Indian Police Force: ‘Filmy people make TV actors feel small but…’

Vishnu Manchu's 5-years-old son Avram to debut in Kannappa, actor pens heartfelt note; fans react: 'Next-gen star'

HomeIndia

India

Weather Forecast: IMD issues cold day warning in five states for next 2 days; check details here

A ‘cold day’ is recognized if the maximum temperature drops between 4.5-6.4 degrees below the seasonal norm. If temperatures fall 6.5 degrees below the normal range for the season, it is called a severe cold day.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated: Jan 05, 2024, 10:15 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a ‘cold day’ warning on Friday for several states in northern India, predicting temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius for the next 2 days. In its latest bulletin, the weather department mentioned the possibility of dense to very dense fog hovering during nights and mornings across the northwest region for the next two days.

As per the IMD data, the minimum temperatures, recorded at 8.30 am on Friday over the past 24 hours, varied between 6-10°C across most parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Rajasthan, and certain areas in East Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh.

“Cold Day to Severe Cold Day conditions are likely to continue over some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Rajasthan during next 2 days and significantly decrease after that,” IMD said on X (formerly Twitter).

The weather department added that dense fog is expected in the mornings in specific areas of east Uttar Pradesh from January 6 to 9. Additionally, over west Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura, foggy conditions are expected from January 6 to 8. Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Odisha may also experience fog on January 6 and 7.

The IMD further stated the possibility of isolated light rainfall in northwest and central India between January 8 and 10.

A ‘cold day’ is recognized if the maximum temperature drops between 4.5-6.4 degrees below the seasonal norm. If temperatures fall 6.5 degrees below the normal range for the season, it is called a severe cold day.

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Viral video: Beautiful bride gracefully dances to Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai, internet loves it

    Meet man who acquired struggling company together with Amitabh Bachchan, built it into Rs 28000 crore giant

    Covid-19: India witnesses 760 new cases, 2 deaths amid JN.1 spike, active cases rise to 4,423

    Spider emerges from man's ear in terrifying viral video, internet is scared

    MP collector who questioned 'aukat' of driver transferred, CM Mohan Yadav says won’t tolerate such language

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

    10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

    In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

    Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

    Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE