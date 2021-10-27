IMD predicts heavy rainfall in THESE states, temperature to fall in Delhi, North India

Light to moderate with fairly widespread to widespread rainfall are likely in some places of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, south interior Karnataka till Oct 30.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the southwest monsoon completely withdrew from the country on October 25 (Monday). The IMD said taht the withdrawal of southwest monsoon this year is the fifth most delayed monsoon withdrawal during the 1975-2021 period.

But it is interesting to note that while southwest monsoon has withdrawn from India, the IMD has said that several parts of peninsular India will receive widespread rain and thundershowers till October 30.

- Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are likely to receive heavy rainfall till October 29.

- Isolated heavy rainfall has also been predicted over Kerala today (October 27).

- On October 28 and 29, south interior Karnataka and coastal Andhra Pradesh might receive heavy rainfall in isolated places.

"For next two days we expect moderate rainfall activity at several places of Tamil Nadu. Heavy rains over Tirunelveli, Tuticorin, Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, districts are predicted," India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General of Chennai S Balachandran told ANI.

Balachandran added that no special warning has been issued for fishermen for the next two days.

The IMD said that the weather will be dry in national capital for the next few days and temperature is expected to fall. On Wednesday (October 27), Delhi-NCR recorded a maximum temperature of 28 degrees Celsius -- four notches above the normal and minimum at 14.6 degrees Celsius. The IMD, however, predicted that the temperature in North India, including Delhi, may fall to 12-13 degrees Celsius by November 1 or 2.