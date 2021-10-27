IMD predicts heavy rainfall in THESE states, temperature to fall in Delhi, North India

Headlines

Saba Azad poses with boyfriend Hrithik Roshan's family at Rakesh Roshan's 74th birthday celebrations, see viral photo

Know how to update your Aadhaar for free, UIDAI extends deadline to December 14, 2023

Jawan box office collection day 1: Atlee film takes monstrous start, SRK smashes own record of Bollywood's best opening

West Bengal man buys one acre-plot of land on Moon for wife's birthday

Raghav Chadha talks about his first meeting with fiancee Parineeti Chopra, says 'hum jaise bhi mile...'

Saba Azad poses with boyfriend Hrithik Roshan's family at Rakesh Roshan's 74th birthday celebrations, see viral photo

Know how to update your Aadhaar for free, UIDAI extends deadline to December 14, 2023

West Bengal man buys one acre-plot of land on Moon for wife's birthday

Recipe for Salman Khan's healthy onion pickle (pyaaz ka achar)

10 Indian snack ideas to reduce belly fat

8 homemade drinks to improve gut health

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her 'barbie'

Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

Udhayanidhi Stalin, Priyank Kharge booked for 'hurting religious sentiments' in UP's Rampur

Chandrayaan 3: ISRO Shares 3-dimensional Image of Lander from Moon's Surface

Jawan Box Office: How G20 Summit In Delhi Can Affect Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Collection?

Saba Azad poses with boyfriend Hrithik Roshan's family at Rakesh Roshan's 74th birthday celebrations, see viral photo

Raghav Chadha talks about his first meeting with fiancee Parineeti Chopra, says 'hum jaise bhi mile...'

Watch: Gautam Rode, Pankhuri Awasthy reveal names of their twins on Janmashtami, explain their meaning to fans

India

IMD predicts heavy rainfall in THESE states, temperature to fall in Delhi, North India

Light to moderate with fairly widespread to widespread rainfall are likely in some places of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, south interior Karnataka till Oct 30.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 27, 2021, 11:28 AM IST

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the southwest monsoon completely withdrew from the country on October 25 (Monday). The IMD said taht the withdrawal of southwest monsoon this year is the fifth most delayed monsoon withdrawal during the 1975-2021 period.

But it is interesting to note that while southwest monsoon has withdrawn from India, the IMD has said that several parts of peninsular India will receive widespread rain and thundershowers till October 30.

Light to moderate with fairly widespread to widespread rainfall are likely in some places of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, south interior Karnataka, and Puducherry till October 30.

- Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are likely to receive heavy rainfall till October 29.

- Isolated heavy rainfall has also been predicted over Kerala today (October 27).

- On October 28 and 29, south interior Karnataka and coastal Andhra Pradesh might receive heavy rainfall in isolated places.

"For next two days we expect moderate rainfall activity at several places of Tamil Nadu. Heavy rains over Tirunelveli, Tuticorin, Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, districts are predicted," India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General of Chennai S Balachandran told ANI.

Balachandran added that no special warning has been issued for fishermen for the next two days.

The IMD said that the weather will be dry in national capital for the next few days and temperature is expected to fall. On Wednesday (October 27), Delhi-NCR recorded a maximum temperature of 28 degrees Celsius -- four notches above the normal and minimum at 14.6 degrees Celsius. The IMD, however, predicted that the temperature in North India, including Delhi, may fall to 12-13 degrees Celsius by November 1 or 2.

