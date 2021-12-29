Weather forecast: 12 states to receive rainfall in the next 24 hours, IMD issues list

In its latest weather briefing on Wednesday (December 29), the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted wet spells in 12 states in the next 24 hours. As per the weatherman, cyclonic circulations lie over northwest Uttar Pradesh and neighbourhood, as well as east Uttar Pradesh and adjoining Bihar.

These systems are very likely to bring light isolated rainfall over UP, East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha in the next 24 hours. IMD also forecasts light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated thunderstorm, lightning and hailstorm over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal and Sikkim during next 24 hours. North interior Odisha is likely to see very heavy rainfall during this time.

In the northeast, western parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya will see light to moderate, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated thunderstorm, lightning and on December 29. The eastern parts of the states will see similar weather on the next day (December 30).

Dry weather is likely to prevail in the states thereafter.