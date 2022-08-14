'We Indians proved skeptics wrong': Top quotes by President Murmu on Independence Day eve

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday asserted that India’s economy is growing and that the country’s economic development is all inclusive and gender disparities too are reducing.
Addressing the nation on the eve of India’s 75th Independence Day, President Murmu said: “We Indians proved skeptics wrong. Democracy not only grew roots in this soil, it was enriched too.” She also said that India helped the world discover true potential of democracy. She also said that in celebrating Independence Day, we celebrate our ‘Bharatiyata’.
Here are the top quotes by President Murmu on Independence Day eve:
The President said that the purpose of observing Partition Horrors Remembrance Day on August 14 is to promote social harmony, human empowerment and unity. She also welcomed the government’s decision to celebrate Janjatiya Gaurav Divas on November 15 every year. “Our tribal superheroes are not just local or regional icons but they are a source of inspiration for the entire nation," she said.
The President said that India launched the biggest vaccination drive in human history with vaccines manufactured in the country itself. “Last month we crossed the 200-crore mark in cumulative vaccine coverage. In combating pandemic, our achievements have been better than those of many developed countries," she said.