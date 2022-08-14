'We Indians proved skeptics wrong': Top quotes by President Murmu on Independence Day eve

President Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday asserted that India’s economy is growing and that the country’s economic development is all inclusive and gender disparities too are reducing.

Addressing the nation on the eve of India’s 75th Independence Day, President Murmu said: “We Indians proved skeptics wrong. Democracy not only grew roots in this soil, it was enriched too.” She also said that India helped the world discover true potential of democracy. She also said that in celebrating Independence Day, we celebrate our ‘Bharatiyata’.

Here are the top quotes by President Murmu on Independence Day eve:

By the year 2047, we will have fully realised the dreams of our freedom fighters. We will have given a concrete shape to the vision of those who, led by Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, drafted the Constitution.

Keyword for India today is compassion for downtrodden, for needy and for those on margins.

Gender inequalities are reducing, women are breaking many glass ceilings. Our daughters are the biggest hope for the nation. From becoming fighter pilots to space scientists, our daughters are scaling great heights.

In the past few years, a new India has taken shape. During the Covid pandemic, our achieved a lot more than many developed nations. We are grateful to the scientists and Covid warriors for this.

When the world has been battling the economic consequences of the great crisis, India got its act together and is now moving forward. India is among the fastest growing major economies in the world.

We bow and celebrate those who made enormous sacrifices to make it possible for us to live in free India.

The President said that the purpose of observing Partition Horrors Remembrance Day on August 14 is to promote social harmony, human empowerment and unity. She also welcomed the government’s decision to celebrate Janjatiya Gaurav Divas on November 15 every year. “Our tribal superheroes are not just local or regional icons but they are a source of inspiration for the entire nation," she said.

The President said that India launched the biggest vaccination drive in human history with vaccines manufactured in the country itself. “Last month we crossed the 200-crore mark in cumulative vaccine coverage. In combating pandemic, our achievements have been better than those of many developed countries," she said.