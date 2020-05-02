WB: Locals pelt stones, vandalise ration dealer's house in Murshidabad over allegations of ration theft

Amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic necessitated nationwide lockdown, a group of angry locals in West Bengal's Murshidabad came out in protest on Saturday, demanding the smooth supply of the government-provided ration.

The protests, which took place in the Salar area of the district, turned violent after hundreds of locals from the mob gheraoed and vandalized the residence of one ration dealer in the area. According to sources, stones were pelted at the house of the ration dealer, named Halim Seikh. The mob also reportedly set fire to some articles from his house.

Locals alleged that Sheikh was providing half of the total government-allocated quantity for ration and that the quantity provided by him was significantly less than what other ration dealers in the area were providing.

After the ruckus broke out in the region, Salar Police rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control. However, the cops too faced agitation from the angry mob, who demanded their sanctioned quantity of ration.

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had promised to give 5 kg of ration to each cardholder free of cost. However, in several incidents from around the state, villagers have been alleging ration dealers of proving inadequate amounts. West Bengal Food Minister Jyotipriyo Mallick, however, has said that the state government is keeping a close eye on the matter and if any ration dealer is found guilty, the government will take strict action and they will be charged with a penalty and their license will be cancelled.

"We have received complaints from various districts. Our food inspectors have examined the issues. We have taken action against as many as 283 ration dealers across Bengal for irregularities in the ration distribution system. In some cases, we have terminated their licenses as well," the minister had earlier said.

Further details are awaited in the matter.