Watch: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan washes tribal man’s feet amid urination case, says ‘I apologise’

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, cleaned Dashmat Rawat's feet on Thursday after BJP member Pravesh Shukla peed on him.

The tribal man sat on a chair with both feet resting on a washing bowl resting on another stool in the video posted by ANI, while the chief minister sat on a stool on the floor. After washing both of his feet, the chief minister garlanded him and wrapped a white cloth around him. The chief minister then gave him food while posing for pictures.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan meets Dashmat Rawat and washes his feet at CM House in Bhopal. In a viral video from Sidhi, accused Pravesh Shukla was seen urinating on Rawat.



CM tells him, "...I was pained to see that video. I apologise to you.…

Dashmat Rawat received an apology from the chief minister for the incident. Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Twitter account posted images of him washing the labourer's feet.

In order to plant a sapling, Shivraj Singh Chouhan brought Dashmat Rawat to Smart City Park in Bhopal. The Chief Minister and the worker were seen executing the task together. His family objected to the action and said that his political rivals had dug up an old video in advance of the election.

In order to send a clear message that members of the ruling party who commit crimes won't escape punishment, Pravesh was charged under the National Security Act by the Shivraj Singh government.

"There is no way my son could have done this. This is a conspiracy to frame him. We were also very distressed after we saw the video," Pravesh's father said.

The urination incident happened in the Madhya Pradesh village of Kubri in the Sidhi district. A man later identified as Dashmat Rawat was the victim of Pravesh's drunken urination on his face.