WATCH: Indian Air Force’s Surya Kiran aerobatic team enthralls audience in stunning air show

Photo: Suryakiran Aerobatic Team

The Indian Air Force's Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) demonstrated their abilities at an airshow in Odisha.

SKAT is one of the world's nine aircraft display teams. The goal of the aerobatic display is to highlight the professionalism and talent of Indian Air Force pilots while also instilling a feeling of patriotism in the country's youngsters.

#WATCH | Odisha: Enthralling air display by the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) of the Indian Air Force (IAF) in Puri. pic.twitter.com/IdZbi6rMx5 September 18, 2022

SKAT now operates British aircraft, namely the BAE Hawk. The Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) was founded in 1996 and is part of the Indian Air Force's 52nd Squadron. The Defense Ministry completed discussions between HAL and BAE Systems in October 2015 for the procurement of twenty BAE Systems Hawk Mk.132 aircraft for the Surya Kiran, which will be devoted to aerobatics displays and equipped with smoke canisters.

The Police Commissionerate has gone to great lengths to guarantee a trouble-free airshow. To ensure that spectators have the best possible experience, the IAF team mapped the area and checked its characteristics the day before.