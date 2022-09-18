Search icon
WATCH: Indian Air Force’s Surya Kiran aerobatic team enthralls audience in stunning air show

The Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) was founded in 1996 and is part of the Indian Air Force's 52nd Squadron. 

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 18, 2022, 06:18 PM IST

Photo: Suryakiran Aerobatic Team

The Indian Air Force's Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) demonstrated their abilities at an airshow in Odisha.

SKAT is one of the world's nine aircraft display teams. The goal of the aerobatic display is to highlight the professionalism and talent of Indian Air Force pilots while also instilling a feeling of patriotism in the country's youngsters.

SKAT now operates British aircraft, namely the BAE Hawk. The Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) was founded in 1996 and is part of the Indian Air Force's 52nd Squadron. The Defense Ministry completed discussions between HAL and BAE Systems in October 2015 for the procurement of twenty BAE Systems Hawk Mk.132 aircraft for the Surya Kiran, which will be devoted to aerobatics displays and equipped with smoke canisters.

The Police Commissionerate has gone to great lengths to guarantee a trouble-free airshow. To ensure that spectators have the best possible experience, the IAF team mapped the area and checked its characteristics the day before.

