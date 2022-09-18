NIA raids multiple places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana in PFI case

File photo

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday carried out searches at multiple locations in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in connection with a terror-related case involving the Popular Front of India (PFI).

A source said that in Telangana`s Nizamabad, Karate classes were being organised by a group of people, but the main purpose was to impart terror training.

The source said that raids were underway in Kurnool, Nellore, Kadapa and Guntur of Andhra Pradesh and Nizamabad, Telangana. The main accused in the case is PFI District Convener Shadullah. His premises were also being searched.

NIA conducts raids in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore, Nandyal and Telangana's Jagtial, in connection with the PFI case. The agency is searching the residence of one Shadulla who is the main accused in this case. https://t.co/ksxWEnaeeN pic.twitter.com/53b6BcQxbo — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2022

NIA`s Hyderabad branch registered a case linked to the PFI on August 26. One Abdul Khadar, 52, a resident of Autonagar, Nizamabad, along with 26 persons were accused in the NIA First Information Report (FIR) which mentions that they along with others conspired to wage war against the Government of India.

The raids were conducted at the residence and business premises of suspects in Kurnool, Nellore, Kadapa, Guntur of Andhra Pradesh and Nizamabad of Telangana.

Sources said that the NIA sleuths raided more than two dozen locations of several PFI leaders. Special teams reached the APHB colony area in Nizamabad and carried out searches at the residence of Shahid Chaush alias Shahid. He has been served a notice under 41(A) Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPc).

READ | Punjab: Massive protest at Chandigarh University over leaked videos of 60 hostel girls, Kejriwal assures action

"In pursuance of the criminal conspiracy, they recruited the members of Popular Front of India (PFI), organised camps for imparting training for committing terrorist acts. They formed an unlawful assembly and promoted enmity between different groups on the basis of religion and were involved in activities disrupting sovereignty and territorial integrity of India," the FIR mentions.

The case was earlier registered by Nizamabad Police Station in Telangana under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and section 13(1)(b) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against Abdul Khader and 26 persons and others relating to some anti-national activities in a house located at Auto Nagar near Osmania Masjid, Nizamabad.

The PFI describes itself as a neo-social movement committed to empower people belonging to minority communities, Dalits and other weaker sections of society.

(With inputs from agencies)