Watch: Helicopter carrying ex Karnataka CM Yediyurappa faces difficulty while landing due to plastic waste

As the helicopter touched down, the pilot spotted plastic all around it. Afterwards, the plastics were removed from the helipad, and the helicopter made a successful landing.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Mar 06, 2023, 02:22 PM IST

A helicopter carrying former Karnataka CM and senior leader BS Yediyurappa faced difficulty in landing due to plastic sheets and waste on the helipad ground on Monday in Kalaburagi.

Just ahead of landing, the pilot noticed plastic around the landing zone. The chopper kept hovering around the area as authorities cleaned the zone. Later, the plastic was cleared from the helipad and the chopper landed safely.

 

 

