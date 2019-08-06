Elephant is one of the gigantic animals which always fascinates people wherever they encounter them. It is one of the most cutest animals who when in mood can be very good to people but there have been many instances when they have been witnessed creating havoc.

Though it's not a new thing to witness them frequently, usually they are more easily discoverable near forest areas especially in states including West Bengal, Uttarakhand, and others.

Meanwhile, in another such encounter, an elephant had suddenly appeared on a railway track and started pushing a train's engine near Gulmohar Sewak Station in Siliguri, West Bengal.

The elephant who had appeared from the nearby forest came in front of a DMU train near Gulmohar Sewak station and started pushing the engine.

Watch: Elephant pushes train's engine in West Bengal's Siliguri pic.twitter.com/bGOG51UhM8 — DNA (@dna) August 6, 2019

While the elephant was trying to push the engine, the driver waited for a couple of seconds but when the elephant did not move away, he blew the horn in order to give some indication to the elephant that he was standing at a wrong place.

The elephant did not react stubbornly and get off the track after the driver blew the horn. Initially, the elephant turned back and ate some grass and finally moved off the track.

Unfortunately, many elephants have lost their lives near railway tracks and this issue has been a cause of concern. In Uttarakhand's Rishikesh, such incidents happen more frequently.