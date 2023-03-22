Viral video: 15 injured as giant swing at Ajmer's 'Disneyland' comes down crashing

Picture: ANI

On Tuesday, a swing at Darbar Disneyland in Kundan Nagar, Ajmer suddenly fell from a height of 30 feet due to the breaking of a cable, injuring 15 people including seven children. The swing had 25 people on it when the accident occurred, and all shopkeepers and the swing operator fled the fair after the incident. The injured were rushed to JLN Hospital, where their condition remains critical. The Civil Line Police Station has launched an investigation into the accident.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the accident happened due to the opening or breaking of the cable that helped the swing climb and descend. The exact reason for the cable opening or breaking is yet to be determined. No fatalities were reported in the incident.

ADM City Bhavna Garg stated that permission had been granted for the fair and swing installation after thorough inspection. The cause of the accident will be investigated, and those found guilty will face consequences. Additional SP Sushil Kumar assured that all injured persons had been admitted to the hospital and were receiving medical attention. The police, along with other officers, had reached the accident site and were investigating the matter.

Following the accident, residents at JLN Hospital went on strike as many injured persons arrived simultaneously, causing chaos. Senior doctors took the lead and managed the situation. Civil Line Station In-charge Dalbir Singh filed a case against the fair organizers and the swing driver, and the swing was taken into police possession for further investigation.

Ajmer North MLA Vasudev Devnani demanded free treatment for the injured and an investigation against the swing owner and fair operator. Until the investigation is complete, Devnani called for the fair to be kept closed.

