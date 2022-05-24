Vinai Kumar Saxena to take oath as new Lieutenant Governor of Delhi on May 26

Photo: Twitter/ChairmanKvic

Vinai Kumar Saxena will swear in as the new Lieutenant Governor (L-G) of Delhi on Thursday, May 26. The swearing-in ceremony will start at 11 am in the Raj Niwas.

He will succeed Anil Baijal who resigned from the post last week citing personal reasons.

Saxena had until recently been the chairperson of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC). He was appointed as the chairman of KVIC in October 2015.

Born on March 23, 1958, and an alumnus of Kanpur University, he holds a pilot licence. He had begun his career as an assistant officer in 1984 with the JK Group and worked in Rajasthan for 11 years in various capacities in its White Cement Plant.

He was promoted as the General Manager to look after the proposed Port Project in Gujarat. He then rapidly rose to become the CEO and was later elevated as Director of the Dholer Port Project.

