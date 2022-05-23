Meet Vinai Kumar Saxena, the new Lieutenant Governor of Delhi

Photo: Twitter/ChairmanKVIC

Vinai Kumar Saxena was appointed the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi on Monday. He will succeed Anil Baijal who resigned from the post last week citing personal reasons.

Saxena had until recently been the chairperson of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC). He was appointed as the chairman of KVIC in October 2015.

KVIC is an organisation under the Ministry of Medium, Small and Micro Enterprise (MSME), Govt. of India and is responsible for generating employment opportunities in rural areas through implementing Khadi & Village Industry programmes.

Work experience

Born on March 23, 1958, and an alumnus of Kanpur University, he holds a pilot licence. He had begun his career as an assistant officer in 1984 with the JK Group and worked in Rajasthan for 11 years in various capacities in its White Cement Plant.

He was promoted as the General Manager to look after the proposed Port Project in Gujarat. He then rapidly rose to become the CEO and was later elevated as Director of the Dholer Port Project.

Founder of NGO-NCCL

He is the founder-president of the National Centre for Children's Literature NGO and was extensively involved in socio-legal efforts to keep at bay the vested interests that tried to disrupt the Sardar Sarovar Project.

Between 2016 and 2020, he had been nominated every year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as one of the members of the 'Empowered Committee' for evaluation of the 'Prime Minister's Awards for Excellence in Public Administration.

He was also a member of CSIR, the Padma awards selection committee, and a member of the university court, JNU.