Video conferencing platform Zoom again under scanner, govt calls it unsafe, issues advisory

It is being said that the software has some serious security flaws.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 16, 2020, 04:57 PM IST

The Centre on Thursday issued an advisory saying that video conferencing application Zoom is not a safe platform and hence, it shouldn't be used by government offices or the officials.

The advisory comes in the middle of the controversy that the software is going through. It is being said that the software has some serious security flaws.

The advisory was issued by government’s nodal cyber-security agency CERT-India that said, "Zoom is a not a safe platform and advisory of CERT-IN on the same dated Feb 06, 2020, and March 30, 2020, may kindly be referred. These advisories are available on the CERT-IN website."

"Those private individuals who still would like to use Zoom for the private purposes may kindly follow the following guidelines," the advisory added.

The nodal cybersecurity agency had earlier warned that the software is prone to breaching. In the past, there have been instances of leaked passwords and even hijacking of video calls midway through conferences.

The guidelines are aimed to prevent unauthorised entry in the conference room, prevent an authorised participant to carry out malicious activities on the terminals of others in the conference and avoid DOS attacks by restricting users through passwords and access grant, said Cert-In.

Notably, the use of video-conferencing has increased during the coronavirus pandemic for webinars and meetings. During this time, the users of Zoom exploded from 10 million to 200 million in just four months. From December 2019 to March 2020, it became the go-to platform for not just corporates but social gatherings like yoga sessions, festive gatherings and even school classes.

Earlier this month, Google warned its employees not to use Zoom's desktop application on their work computers "due to privacy and security vulnerabilities". Other firms including SpaceX, the US Senate, and New York City's school district have imposed similar restrictions on using the platform.

