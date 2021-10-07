Varun Gandhi dropped from BJP national executive hours after he tweeted THIS

Hours after Varun Gandhi vocal post on micro-blogging site Twitter, the MP has found his name missing from the 80-member National Executive of the BJP announced by party president JP Nadda on Thursday, October 7.

Apart from Gandhi, his mother Maneka Gandhi who is also an MP, and Birender Singh, former union minister, was also dropped as members of the national executive. All three have voiced out their support for the cause of the farmers.

As per ANI, BJP sources have stated that the stance of the MP on the issue has not gone down well with the party leadership. The news agency quoted a senior leader of the party as saying on Varun Gandhi, “He projected as if the entire fault lies at the doorsteps of the leaders. We are awaiting the investigation report and believe that incident was unfortunate. He should have been patient at a time when the entire opposition is targeting the party.

The news comes hours after Varun Gandhi shared a video that shows farmers being run over by a vehicle in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri. Sharing the video, Gandhi had written on Twitter, “The video is crystal clear. Protestors cannot be silenced through murder. There has to be accountability for the innocent blood of farmers that has been spilled and justice must be delivered before a message of arrogance and cruelty enters the minds of every farmer.”

The video is crystal clear. Protestors cannot be silenced through murder. There has to be accountability for the innocent blood of farmers that has been spilled and justice must be delivered before a message of arrogance and cruelty enters the minds of every farmer. pic.twitter.com/Z6NLCfuujK

Both Varun Gandhi, MP from Pilibhit and mother Maneka Gandhi, MP from Sultanpur, have found themselves out of the powerful panel which is responsible for critical decision making the sets the future course of the party.

On the other hand, a senior BJP leader from UP told ANI, “There are other senior leaders from UP who have become part of the council in their place. There are atleast ten. They must have lost their utility or relevance. We have seen the statements of the son on various occasions. It is after all the party's decision.”

Varun Gandhi had earlier written to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath demanding strict action in the case and also suggested a CBI probe monitored by the Supreme Court.