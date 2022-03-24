Uttarakhand to become first state to implement Uniform Civil Code: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami keeps poll promise

A day after taking oath as the new Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, made a big announcement on Thursday. According to the new Chief Minister, Uniform Civil Code will be implemented in the entire state. He informed that the state cabinet has given its consent to this decision.

A committee of experts will be formed at the earliest for the same and Uniform Civil Code will be implemented across the state. Let us tell you that Uttarakhand is the first state in the country which is going to implement the Uniform Civil Code. This was also a poll promise made by the ruling BJP before the Assembly elections.

Read | How Dhami Cabinet 2.0 is different from Dhami 1.0: Know assets, average age, education, regional balance

Earlier, Pushkar Singh Dhami was elected the leader of the legislature party after the BJP's landslide victory in the Assembly elections. CM Dhami took the oath of his office on Wednesday and as soon as he became the Chief Minister, he fulfilled his biggest promise made to the public. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 47 out of 70 seats in the Uttarakhand Assembly election 2022.

In his election rallies, Dhami had promised the public that if he returns as Chief Minister of the state, then the Uniform Civil Code would be implemented in the state. Dhami also said that along with implementing Uniform Civil Code in the state, they would fulfill all the promises made to the public.

Addressing the media Dhami said, "We have decided to implement the Uniform Civil Code in the state. The state cabinet unanimously approved that a committee (of experts) will be constituted at the earliest and it will be implemented in the state. This will be the first state to do so."