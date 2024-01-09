Uttarakhand: People evacuated in Dehradun's Jhanjra after chlorine gas leak

Headlines

India's first crorepati singer lived in brothel, faced sexual abuse, had personal train, owned more jewels than queens

CEO kills her 4-year-old son in Goa hotel, travels with body in bag

WhatsApp users will soon be able to listen music together on a video call

This is not how you show fandom: Yash reacts as three fans die while preparing for his birthday, meets grieving families

'India has always been...': Maldives tourism body reacts to derogatory comments against PM Modi

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

India's first crorepati singer lived in brothel, faced sexual abuse, had personal train, owned more jewels than queens

This is not how you show fandom: Yash reacts as three fans die while preparing for his birthday, meets grieving families

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Installment amount likely to be hiked for farmers, check latest update

Amazing health benefits of blue corn

7 foods to avoid in winter

Top 10 Jr NTR films

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

Two Men Illegally Enter Salman Khan's Panvel Farmhouse, Fake ID Cards found

India-Maldives Diplomatic Row: 3 Ministers Suspended After Objectionable Comments Against PM Modi

T20 World Cup 2024, India's Schedule: From Fixtures, Dates To Venues - All You Need To Know

India's first crorepati singer lived in brothel, faced sexual abuse, had personal train, owned more jewels than queens

This is not how you show fandom: Yash reacts as three fans die while preparing for his birthday, meets grieving families

Meet actress who has worked in Rs 650 crore film, was once addicted to alcohol, one decision changed...

HomeIndia

India

Uttarakhand: People evacuated in Dehradun's Jhanjra after chlorine gas leak

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dehradun, Ajay Singh, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other security forces rushed to the spot soon after receiving information about the incident.

Latest News

ANI

Updated: Jan 09, 2024, 09:40 AM IST

article-main
Photo: ANI
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Residents of Jhanjra area in Dehradun were evacuated on Tuesday after an incident of chlorine gas leak caused people to complain of breathlessness.
The residents were sent to safe places, a senior police official said adding there was no report of any casualties. 

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dehradun, Ajay Singh, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other security forces rushed to the spot soon after receiving information about the incident.

"On receiving information about people facing difficulty in breathing due to leakage in the chlorine cylinder kept in the empty plot in the Jhanjra area of Prem Nagar police station in Dehradun, Police, NDRF, SDRF and fire team reached the spot and are taking action for safe disposal," Singh said. 

More details awaited. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Marnus Labuschagne backs this star player to replace David Warner as opener in Tests for Australia

'Democracy should continue in this country': Sheikh Hasina as Bangladesh goes to polls

'Unacceptable': Maldives Foreign Minister on remarks against PM Modi

Meet woman, an IIM graduate who became CA at 21, quit job to start small outlet in 2021; now earns Rs 4.5 crore monthly

Viral video: Headphone-clad silent baraat sparks online debate, watch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE