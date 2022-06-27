Uttarakhand horror: Woman, 6-year-old daughter gangraped inside moving car in Roorkee

File photo

In a shocking incident, a woman and her six-year-old daughter were allegedly gangraped inside a moving car by a man and his friends, the police said on Sunday. The horrific incident took place in Haridwar’s Roorkee in Uttarakhand.

The police said in their report that the woman, who was travelling with her 6-year-old daughter from Piran Kaliyar, a Muslim religious site, accepted the offer of a lift by a man named Sonu during the night. Superintendent of Police (Rural) Pramendra Doval said some friends of the man were already in the car.

As per the complaint filed against the assailants, Sonu and his accomplices allegedly raped the woman and her daughter in the moving car and dumped them near a canal. The woman, however, managed to reach the police station in the middle of the night to narrate her ordeal.

According to police, said while the woman could not tell exactly how many men were there in the car, she said the person driving it was named Sonu. Police said the two were admitted to the Roorkee Civil Hospital, and their medical examination confirmed rape.

The police said that a case has been registered against the accused and the process to track them has commenced, but none of the assailants have been caught yet.

(With PTI inputs)

