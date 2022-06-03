Hyderabad gang-rape horror: All 5 accused are minors from ‘influential families’, says police

File photo

A shocking incident came forward from Telangana on Friday when a 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped inside a car, in the posh Jubilee Hills area of Hyderabad. All the five accused in the case are teenagers, according to the police report.

The jarring incident occurred last Saturday, May 28, when a minor girl went to the pub and befriended a boy, who then allegedly raped the girl along with his friends on the pretext of dropping her home. It is being reported that all those involved in the incident were minors, and studied in Classes 11 and 12.

The local police have detained two suspects who have been accused of the crime, and have also said that all five of the accused teenagers belong to influential and wealthy families. According to reports, the son of a legislator is also involved in gang rape.

It has been reported that the son of an MLA is one of the accused, but the police said he may not have been involved in the crime as he reportedly got off the car and ran away before the gang rape.

The minor girl had gone to a pub along with a friend. As her friend had left early, she befriended a boy during the party. He along with his friends promised to drop her home. They stopped at a pastry shop en route and later parked the Mercedes car in Jubilee Hills, where five boys sexually assaulted her while others stood guard outside the car.

The incident came to light when the girl’s father noticed injuries on her neck and enquired about it. She told him that some boys attacked her after a party at a pub. A complaint was registered by her father under the POSCO Act, and investigations are currently going on.

The girl had registered her statement to the police and was only able to name one of the five boys, who was also a minor. The authorities are now gathered CCTV evidence and are looking for the other accused in the case.

(With IANS inputs)

