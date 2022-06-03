Hyderabad minor allegedly raped in Mercedes after party; politician's son's name crops up in probe

Hyderabad: The girl could name only one of the boys (Representational)

A minor girl was allegedly gang-raped by five juveniles in Hyderabad's posh Jubilee Hills area, the police said. The girl had gone to a party at a pub hosted by her friends. She went out with one of the boys in a car in the evening. She was later allegedly gang-raped by the boy and his friends in a Mercedes car. All the attackers belong to politically influential families, including an MLA's son.

"At about 5.30 pm, she was taken out of the pub by a few guys in a car. Later, they misbehaved with my daughter and assaulted her, she has minor injuries on her neck. Since then my daughter is in deep shock and unable to disclose the things exactly," the initial complaint filed by the survivor's father read.

According to media reports, the family of the girl had noticed injury marks on her neck. Initially, a molestation case was filed. Later rape charges were added.

"The rape case was registered based on the complaint of the victim's father. Subsequently, after the victim's statement, we altered the sections and added sections 9 and 10 of the POCSO Act. Around 5 accused are involved," Davis told ANI over the phone.

The girl could name only one accused.

The Telangana BJP has alleged that one of the five perpetrators was the son of an MIM MLA, India Today reported.

Further investigation is underway.

With inputs from ANI