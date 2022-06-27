Headlines

UP Bypolls 2022: Asaduddin Owaisi slams Akhilesh Yadav, calls him ‘incapable’ of defeating BJP

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi slammed the Samajwadi Party and Akhilesh Yadav, calling them “incapable” of defeating BJP in elections.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 27, 2022, 01:49 PM IST

The bypolls in two key constituencies in Uttar Pradesh – Rampur and Azamgarh – took place yesterday, with the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) taking a clean sweep of votes in both the areas, winning the byelections by a significant margin.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday took a dig at the opposition Samajwadi Party and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav for being “incapable” of defeating BJP in the Lok Sabha bypolls 2022, the results for which were announced yesterday.

While speaking to ANI, Owaisi said, “UP by-poll results show Samajwadi Party is incapable of defeating BJP, they don't have intellectual honesty. The minority community shouldn't vote for such incompetent parties. Who is responsible for BJP's win, now, whom will they name as B-team, C-team.”

Blaming Akhilesh Yadav for Samajwadi Party’s defeat in Rampur and Azamgarh, Owaisi further said, “Akhilesh Yadav has so much arrogance that he did not even visit people. I would appeal to the Muslims of the country to make a political identity of their own.”

The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) won both the seats – Rampur and Azamgarh – with a clear majority in Uttar Pradesh, defeating the opposition Samajwadi Party. BJP candidate Ghanshyam Singh Lodhi defeated Samajwadi Party candidate Mohammad Asim Raja in the Rampur seat while BJP candidate Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua won in the Azamgarh constituency.

The bypolls were necessitated by the resignations of Akhilesh Yadav and Azam Khan from Azamgarh and Rampur seats, respectively. Both leaders quit as Lok Sabha MPs following their election to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly in the elections held earlier this year.

After the results were announced, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also hailed the win in both UP constituencies, saying that the wins in Rampur and Azamgarh are historic.

In a tweet, PM Modi said, it indicates wide-scale acceptance and support for the double engine Governments at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh. The Prime Minister said he is grateful to the people for their support. He also appreciated the efforts of BJP Karyakartas in Uttar Pradesh.

(With ANI inputs)

