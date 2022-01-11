Uttar Pradesh minister Swami Prasad Maurya quits BJP ahead of polls, to join Samajwadi Party

In a jolt to the BJP ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, Minister Swami Prasad Maurya on Tuesday resigned from the state cabinet. According to media reports, the minister will join the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP).

Informing about his decision, Maurya said in a tweet in Hindi, "Due to the attitude of gross neglect towards Dalits, backward, farmers, unemployed youth and small and medium-sized traders, I am resigning from the council of ministers of Yogi (Adityanath) of UP."

Yadav shared a photo of him with Maurya on Twitter and welcomed him into the SP fold.

In his resignation letter addressed to Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Maurya said, "I discharged my responsibilities as the minister for labour, employment, coordination in the council of ministers headed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, despite adverse ('vipreet') circumstances and ideology."

Maurya, who hails from a backward caste, had joined the BJP before the 2017 assembly polls. He is the MLA from Padrauna. His daughter Sanghmitra Maurya is a BJP MP and represents Badaun in Lok Sabha.

The Uttar Pradesh polls will be held in seven phases -- on February 10 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3, and 7. The results will be declared on March 10 along with the four other poll-bound states of Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur.