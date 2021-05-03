Uttar Pradesh lockdown: Curfew extended for two more days - What's open, what's shut

Amid the rising coronavirus COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government in the state has decided to extend the COVID-19 curfew by two more days.

It is to be noted that the restrictions imposed by the state goverment were slated to be lifted on May 4 but the curbs will now remain in place till May 6, 7 AM. “The corona curfew from Friday 8 pm to Tuesday 7 am has been extended for 48 hours. Now it will continue till May 6 till 7 am,” Additional Chief Secretary, Information, Navneet Sehgal said. Sehgal added that the arrangement is for this week only.

Uttar Pradesh lockdown: What’s open, what’s closed

- All shops and establishments to remain closed till Thursday 7 am.- All essential services will be allowed.- COVID-19 vaccination drive will continue.- Private and public offices will remain closed.- Pharmacy shops, hospitals to remain open.- All kinds of gatherings including political, sports, entertainment and religious are prohibited.- Malls, cinema halls, will remain shut.- Restaurants, bars, sports complexes, gyms will remain closed.- Educational institutes, such as schools and colleges, will remain closed.

On Sunday (May 2), it was announced by CM Yogi that all buses of the Uttar Pradesh State Roadways Transport Corporation will ply only within the state for the next 15 days. The CM has also announced that a negative COVID-19 test report is now mandatory for those travelling to UP by air.