Headlines

Delhi schools to reopen from Monday as air pollution declines

UP bans sale of halal certified products including food, medicines with immediate effect

Not Nayanthara, but this actress was first choice opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan

'Nothing more satisfying...': Pat Cummins aims to stun crowd at Narendra Modi stadium for World Cup final

Maldives asks India to withdraw its military presence

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Delhi schools to reopen from Monday as air pollution declines

UP bans sale of halal certified products including food, medicines with immediate effect

Not Nayanthara, but this actress was first choice opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan

9 actors who played iconic cricketers on-screen

World Cup 2023 prize money

7 foods that help to balance hormones

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

Not Nayanthara, but this actress was first choice opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan

Manoj Bajpayee-starrer Joram, Ishwak Singh-starrer Berlin bag top honours at South Asian International Film Festival

Vishal Aditya Singh will celebrate Chhath Puja with team Chand Jalne Laga, recalls memories of festivities at Bihar home

HomeIndia

India

UP bans sale of halal certified products including food, medicines with immediate effect

This comes after police registered a case against a company and a few other organisations for allegedly exploiting people's religious sentiments to boost sales by providing 'forged' halal certificates.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 18, 2023, 09:05 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The Uttar Pradesh government has banned halal certified products in the state with immediate effect. This includes the production, storage, distribution, and sale of food, medicines and cosmetic items of such products. This comes after police registered a case against a company and a few other organisations for allegedly exploiting people's religious sentiments to boost sales by providing 'forged' halal certificates.

The case was registered at the Hazratganj police station in Lucknow on Friday on the basis of a complaint lodged by Shailendra Kumar Sharma, a resident of Motijheel Colony in Aishbagh.

The case has been registered against entities such as the Halal India Private Limited Chennai, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind Halal Trust Delhi, Halal Council of India Mumbai, Jamiat Ulama Maharashtra and others for allegedly exploiting religious sentiments to boost sales by providing halal certificates to customers of a specific religion, the UP government said in a statement on Saturday.

(With inputs from PTI)

READ | Delhi-NCR pollution: Air quality improves, entry of diesel trucks, other curbs under stage IV of GRAP revoked

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Virat Kohli, Shami’s performances back Disney+ Hotstar’s Rs 24789 crore bet, sets new world record of.....

Grab up the best deals on Stationery supplies

'All four generations of Gandhi family were against...': Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Rajasthan's Ajmer

The Railway Men director Shiv Rawail says show is more than just Bhopal tragedy, tells stories of hope | Exclusive

Apple iPhone users to soon get RCS support, texting with Android users to get better

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE