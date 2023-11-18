UP bans sale of halal certified products including food, medicines with immediate effect

This comes after police registered a case against a company and a few other organisations for allegedly exploiting people's religious sentiments to boost sales by providing 'forged' halal certificates.

The Uttar Pradesh government has banned halal certified products in the state with immediate effect. This includes the production, storage, distribution, and sale of food, medicines and cosmetic items of such products. This comes after police registered a case against a company and a few other organisations for allegedly exploiting people's religious sentiments to boost sales by providing 'forged' halal certificates.

The case was registered at the Hazratganj police station in Lucknow on Friday on the basis of a complaint lodged by Shailendra Kumar Sharma, a resident of Motijheel Colony in Aishbagh.

The case has been registered against entities such as the Halal India Private Limited Chennai, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind Halal Trust Delhi, Halal Council of India Mumbai, Jamiat Ulama Maharashtra and others for allegedly exploiting religious sentiments to boost sales by providing halal certificates to customers of a specific religion, the UP government said in a statement on Saturday.

