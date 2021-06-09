Uttar Pradesh Assembly election 2022: Big blow to Congress as senior leader Jitin Prasada joins BJP

Headlines

How To Post Landscape Videos on Instagram (Horizontal)

‘Switch ON’ to the New Phase of Light wit Loom Solar

The 10 Best Online Resume Builders in India [2023]

Jawan: Is Thalapathy Vijay set for a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s next? Here’s what the stunt director revealed

Meet Muskan Dagar, DU graduate who used to study 12 hours daily, cracked UPSC without coaching, bagged AIR 72

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt exists the house because of this reason, watch to know

Delhi-NCR: IMD predicts rainfall, thunderstorm in Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Faridabad; check weather forecast

How To Post Landscape Videos on Instagram (Horizontal)

10 benefits of exercise for men

8 times major films of Bollywood superstars clashed at box office

7 possible reasons for late periods

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Sakshi Khanna, Vinod Khanna's son who failed to make career as actor; owns production company

In pics: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani open advance booking for Satyaprem Ki Katha in Mumbai

Inside pics of new Parliament building before inauguration; check out stunning details

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt exists the house because of this reason, watch to know

Raghav Chadha slams govt over Manipur crisis, demands President's rule in the violence-hit state

IIFM 2023: Victoria Government will honour Kartik Aaryan as the Rising Global Superstar at Melbourne

Alia Bhatt speaks Bengali for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani promotions but forgets her lines, Ranveer Singh roasts her

How world's heaviest actor, weighing 206 kg, lost 90 kg in one year to rock six-pack abs: This is his weight-loss secret

Dono teaser: Sunny Deol's son Rajveer, Poonam Dhillon's daughter Paloma unfold 'innocence of love' in debut film

HomeIndia

India

Uttar Pradesh Assembly election 2022: Big blow to Congress as senior leader Jitin Prasada joins BJP

He was one of the G23 leaders who demanded accountability and elections in the Congress.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 09, 2021, 01:24 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

In a big blow to the Congress, senior leader Jitin Prasada joined the BJP on Wednesday (June 9). This is significant as the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2021 are scheduled for early next year. The former Lok Sabha MP from Dhaurahra in Uttar Pradesh was one of the Congress's top leaders in the state.

Earlier in the day, Prasada was seen leaving from his Defence Colony residence ahead of his prospective joining at the BJP headquarters in the presence of party president JP Nadda. He was arriving at Union Minister Piyush Goyal’s residence in Delhi. 

Prasada has served as an MoS in the Steel, Petroleum & Natural Gas,  Road Transport & Highways, and Human Resource Development ministries in UPA's Manmohan Singh's tenure. He was the AICC in charge of the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 and was also one of the G23 leaders who demanded accountability and elections in the party. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Mukesh Ambani buys new ‘bomb-proof’ Mercedes car worth more than Rs 10 crore, one of India’s safest

'Bheek maango andolan': Man upset with Ajay Devgn begs for money for him on Nasik street, says 'stop being part of...'

This is India’s tallest building, it’s not Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia, Anil Ambani’s Sea Wind, Gautam Singhania’s JK House

CAT 2023 exam date update: Registrations expected to begin soon, know to apply

Meet Pranjal Dahiya, 26-year-old from Haryana, touted as next Sapna Choudhary for her popularity, her net worth is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Sakshi Khanna, Vinod Khanna's son who failed to make career as actor; owns production company

In pics: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani open advance booking for Satyaprem Ki Katha in Mumbai

Inside pics of new Parliament building before inauguration; check out stunning details

Viral Photos of the Day: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma pose together, Urfi Javed raises the temperature in stylish outfit

New Parliament building at night: Check stunning photos of new Sansad Bhavan after sunset

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE