Uttar Pradesh Assembly election 2022: Big blow to Congress as senior leader Jitin Prasada joins BJP

In a big blow to the Congress, senior leader Jitin Prasada joined the BJP on Wednesday (June 9). This is significant as the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2021 are scheduled for early next year. The former Lok Sabha MP from Dhaurahra in Uttar Pradesh was one of the Congress's top leaders in the state.

Earlier in the day, Prasada was seen leaving from his Defence Colony residence ahead of his prospective joining at the BJP headquarters in the presence of party president JP Nadda. He was arriving at Union Minister Piyush Goyal’s residence in Delhi.

Congress leader Jitin Prasada reaches Union Minister Piyush Goyal's residence in Delhi, Prasada likely to join BJP at 1 pm.

Prasada has served as an MoS in the Steel, Petroleum & Natural Gas, Road Transport & Highways, and Human Resource Development ministries in UPA's Manmohan Singh's tenure. He was the AICC in charge of the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 and was also one of the G23 leaders who demanded accountability and elections in the party.