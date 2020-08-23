Headlines

IND vs WI 1st ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs West Indies series opener

Not Juhi Chawla, but this actress was Yash Chopra's first choice for Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Darr

Gyanvapi case: Allahabad HC extends stay on ASI survey of mosque premises till Thursday

BCCI announces Team India's schedule for home season in 2023-24, check details

Ileana D'Cruz flaunts baby bump in sexy thigh-high slit dress, fans say 'looking so gorgeous'

Up for road trip from Delhi to London? Travel company announces bus service with ticket priced at Rs 15 lakh

A 20-seater bus is being designed for this trip.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 23, 2020, 02:44 PM IST

A Gurugram-based private tourist company announced a bus service from Delhi to London spanning 18 countries and 20,000 km in 70 days.

It is being deemed as the "first-ever hop-on/hop-off bus service between Delhi and London" called "Bus to London", a company called Adventures Overland announced.

People who take on this tour will travel through Myanmar, Thailand, Laos, China, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Czech Republic, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium and France.

"This expedition will ensure that you live through some of the most unforgettable experiences like exploring pagodas & self-drive on the 16 lane Yangon-Mandalay Expressway in Myanmar, drive on the ancient Silk Route in China & Central Asia, visit the historic city of Tashkent, hike on the Great Wall of China at the Jiayuguan Pass, drive through the Pamir mountains in Kyrgyzstan, gorge on crepes, fries and Belgium waffles in Brussels to crossing four countries in a day and more," official website of Adventures Overland stated. 

A 20-seater bus is being designed for this trip. It will also have business class seats.

The company will also take care of the visa arrangements of the passengers.

The trip will be divided into four categories and passengers can choose different destinations according to their liking and convenience while they will have to pay as per the particular package.

If the person chooses London as his final destination, it will cost them Rs 15 lakh per person.

The idea came to fruition after wo travel enthusiasts, Tushar Agarwal and Sanjay Madan, took a road trip to London.

"We planned this trip after a lot of people passionate about travelling expressed their wish for a road trip to London. This was announced on August 15 and we hope that the first bus to London will be flagged off in May 2021. We have not started the registrations due to the coronavirus spread. The registrations will start after taking stock of the coronavirus situation in all the countries." Adventures Overland co-founder Tushar Agarwal told IANS.

He further said that arrangements for passengers' stay will be made in 4-star or 5-star hotels, and the passengers will be provided Indian food in all countries.

(With IANS inputs)

