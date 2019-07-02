United Rajya Sabha extends President's Rule in Jammu and Kashmir

Showcasing unexpected unity across party lines, the Rajya Sabha on Monday passed the ordinance for extension for President's rule in Jammu and Kashmir, and an amendment to the JK reservation bill, to extend 3% quota to people living along the international border.

Despite having a majority, the opposition unlike the Lok Sabha where it fought hard, passed the ordinance and the bill with simple voice vote – all in favour of ayes – after a 6-hour-long debate. Even the discussion to both the issues was held in a civilised manner with almost no shouting or slanging match.

Union home minister Amit Shah thanked the House for showing exemplary unity to show that Jammu Kashmir is an integral part of India and will remain so forever.

After Friday's Lok Sabha experience, the government was expecting a tough fight in the Rajya Sabha but the opposition and the ruling benches, sources said, reached an understanding before taking up the two contentious provisions on Monday. The Congress, Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party, RJD, BSP, NCP and other decided to support the ordinance for President's rule in the morning itself. Seeing the overwhelming support across party lines, D Raja of CPI took also back his resolution disapproving the J&K reservation (amendment) ordinance.

Apparently, the opposition parties understood the futility of opposing the President's rule just for opposition sake as in the present circumstances it is almost impossible to hold assembly elections in the state.

J&K Governor Satypal Malik had dissolved the 87-member assembly on November 21, 2018, citing apprehensions of horse-trading and lack of credible alternative for government formation. On December 20, 2018 President's rule was imposed.

Explaining the prevailing situation in the valley, Shah said, simultaneous elections were not possible as at least 1,000 contestants would be in the fray and the security forces clearly expressed their inability to provide security cover to all of them during electoral canvassing. Shah said the Election Commission has decided not to conduct elections because of Amarnath Yatra and the absence of Bakkerwal community that are right on in higher and remote areas and would return only in October-November.

"I assured the House that the Assembly elections will be held when the Election Commission decides to conduct in the state. I want to clearly state that we are not using Article 356 for any political gains as some political leaders have alleged. We do not need it as we have governments in place in 16 states," said Shah.

During the debate, Leader of Opposition, Ghulam Nabi Azad of Congress tried to put the record straight on Nehru's contribution, saying that several areas in Poonch, Rajouri, Bhimber, Mendher, Kargil were taken back in 1948 under Nehru's leadership.

"One should understand that then the USA and UK all were pressuring India to do ceasefire and the world order was not what it is like today. India that had just gained independence was weak and the US and UK were the victors of WW – II. Don't undermine the contribution of Nehru. It is real history not written by someone on the computer," said Azad.

Welcoming the government's decision to give 3% reservation to people living along the international border, Azad said, "I would have been happier had the government increased the reservation to 6% as 3% is too less for the people who have lost so much due to ceasefire violations."

Later responding to the debate, Shah said he was not ridiculing Nehru nor questioning his intentions but trying to assert that he committed some mistakes maybe unknowingly.

Civility, Unity