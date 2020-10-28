Trending#

Union Minister Smriti Irani tests positive for COVID-19

The Amethi MP took to Twitter and requested those people who came in contact to get a COVID test at the earliest.


Oct 28, 2020

Union Minister Smriti Irani tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday and requested those people who came in her contact to get a COVID test at the earliest.  

Irani took to her Twitter handle and wrote, "It is rare for me to search for words while making an announcement; hence here’s me keeping it simple — I’ve tested positive for #COVID and would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest."