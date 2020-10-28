Union Minister Smriti Irani tests positive for COVID-19
The Amethi MP took to Twitter and requested those people who came in contact to get a COVID test at the earliest.
File photo
Written By
Source
DNA webdesk
Union Minister Smriti Irani tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday and requested those people who came in her contact to get a COVID test at the earliest.
Irani took to her Twitter handle and wrote, "It is rare for me to search for words while making an announcement; hence here’s me keeping it simple — I’ve tested positive for #COVID and would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest."
It is rare for me to search for words while making an announcement; hence here’s me keeping it simple — I’ve tested positive for #COVID and would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest— Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) October 28, 2020