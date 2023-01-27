Search icon
Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey’s brother Nirmal Choubey dies due to alleged medical negligence

Relatives have alleged medical negligence at the hospital. Two doctors have been suspended.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 27, 2023, 10:40 PM IST

Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey’s brother Nirmal Choubey dies due to alleged medical negligence
Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey | File Photo

Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey’s brother Nirmal Chaubey died at Mayaganj Hospital in Bhagalpur, Bihar on Friday. Relatives have alleged medical negligence at the hospital. Two doctors have been suspended. 

“He felt physical discomfort and we rushed him here. There was no doctor. ICU is without doctor," Chandan, a relative, was quoted as saying. 

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Ashwini Kumar Choubey is currently serving as Minister of State for Consumer Affairs in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government.

Nirmal Chaubey allegedly died during treatment. His death resulted in a huge uproar at the well-known Mayaganj Hospital, also known as Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JLNMCH), Bhagalpur, Zee Bihar Jharkhand reported. 

The hospital superintendent was also present on the spot as the relatives of the deceased expressed their anger. Several BJP leaders and workers also reached the spot. Heavy police force has been deployed.  

Nirmal Choubey’s health reportedly deteriorated suddenly after which he was rushed to the hospital. The 65-year-old brother of Union Minister Choubey was retired from the Army.

(With inputs from ANI)

