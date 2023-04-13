Search icon
‘Tribute to my son’: Umesh Pal’s family reacts on Asad Ahmed’s encounter

Asad Ahmed, the son of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, was shot in an encounter on Thursday, and Jaya Pal, Umesh Pal's widow, lauded Yogi Adityanath for delivering "instant justice."

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 13, 2023, 02:38 PM IST

Picture Credit: Twitter screenshot: @ANI

Umesh Pal murder case: After gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed's son Asad was killed in an encounter on Thursday, Umesh Pal's widow, Jaya Pal, congratulated Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, for delivering "instant justice." 

In addition to thanking the CM, his mother expressed her complete confidence in the state government. Asad was wanted in connection with Umesh Pal's murder.

(Also Read: Who was Umesh Pal, allegedly shot dead at behest of Asad Ahmed's father Atiq Ahmed? Case explained)

Umesh Pal’s families reaction:
ANI reported, “I thank CM Yogi ji for serving justice and I appeal to him to give us justice ahead also. We have full faith in CM: Shanti Devi, Umesh Pal's mother in Prayagraj.”

UP CM’s reaction:
Following the encounter, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh commended all of the participants in the encounter. He commended the officials during a special meeting with the special DG. The CM had been briefed on Asad's encounter by Home Secretary Sanjay Prasad.

After former MP Atiq Ahmed's son Asad and a friend were slain in a police encounter, Uttar Pradesh's deputy chief minister KP Maurya praised the UP STF. They were wanted after in the murder of attorney Umesh Pal.

Why was Umesh Pal killed?
In the Dhoomanganj neighbourhood of Prayagraj, Umesh Pal and his two police security guards were shot and killed on February 24 in front of their residence. He was a key witness in Raju Pal, a BSP MLA, who was killed in 2005.

Who killed Umesh Pal?
Notably, a complaint submitted by Umesh Pal's wife, Jaya Pal, on February 25 resulted in a case being opened against Ahmad, Ashraf, Asad and other family members.

