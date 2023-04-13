‘Tribute to my son’: Umesh Pal’s family reacts on Asad Ahmed’s encounter

Picture Credit: Twitter screenshot: @ANI

Umesh Pal murder case: After gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed's son Asad was killed in an encounter on Thursday, Umesh Pal's widow, Jaya Pal, congratulated Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, for delivering "instant justice."

In addition to thanking the CM, his mother expressed her complete confidence in the state government. Asad was wanted in connection with Umesh Pal's murder.

Umesh Pal’s families reaction:

ANI reported, “I thank CM Yogi ji for serving justice and I appeal to him to give us justice ahead also. We have full faith in CM: Shanti Devi, Umesh Pal's mother in Prayagraj.”

UP | I thank CM Yogi ji for serving justice and I appeal to him to give us justice ahead also. We have full faith in CM: Shanti Devi, Umesh Pal's mother in Prayagraj

"This is a tribute to my son," says Shanti Devi, mother of slain lawyer Umesh Pal, on police encounter of former MP Atiq Ahmed's son Asad and his aide in Jhansi today

UP CM’s reaction:

Following the encounter, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh commended all of the participants in the encounter. He commended the officials during a special meeting with the special DG. The CM had been briefed on Asad's encounter by Home Secretary Sanjay Prasad.

After the encounter of former MP Atiq Ahmed's son Asad and his aide, CM Yogi Adityanath took a meeting on law and order. CM Yogi praised UP STF as well as DGP, Special DG law and order and the entire team. Sanjay Prasad, Principal Secretary Home informed the CM about the…

After former MP Atiq Ahmed's son Asad and a friend were slain in a police encounter, Uttar Pradesh's deputy chief minister KP Maurya praised the UP STF. They were wanted after in the murder of attorney Umesh Pal.

I congratulate UP STF for this action. Police fired in retaliation after they were fired upon by them. It is a message to criminals that this is the new India. It is Yogi govt in UP, not Samajwadi Party in power which gave protection to criminals: UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad…

Why was Umesh Pal killed?

In the Dhoomanganj neighbourhood of Prayagraj, Umesh Pal and his two police security guards were shot and killed on February 24 in front of their residence. He was a key witness in Raju Pal, a BSP MLA, who was killed in 2005.

Who killed Umesh Pal?

Notably, a complaint submitted by Umesh Pal's wife, Jaya Pal, on February 25 resulted in a case being opened against Ahmad, Ashraf, Asad and other family members.