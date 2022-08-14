Uddhav Thackeray attacks Eknath Shinde: 'Some people think Shiv Sena is an object lying in open...'

Uddhav Thackeray (File)

In a veiled attack on Eknath Shinde, Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said Shiv Sena isn't an object that lies in the open and can be taken away. He was referring to the ongoing tussle with Shinde over which faction is the real Shiv Sena.

After losing the chief ministerial post following a rebellion by Shinde with the support of a sizable chunk of Shiv Sena MLAs, Thackeray is now facing losing the party his father founded completely, as the Thackeray faction and the Shinde faction are fighting a protracted legal battle over the official symbol of the party.

"Some people think Shiv Sena is an object lying in the open which they can pick it up and take it away," Thackeray said.

Thackeray also trained his guns on BJP chief JP Nadda who recently said that ideologically driven parties like BJP would survive in the future while dynasty-run parties would perish. Thackeray said Shiv Sena will never cease to exist and added that Nadda's remark is a serious threat to the country's democracy.

Thackeray was speaking at the 62nd foundation day of 'Marmik', the weekly founded by Bal Thackeray in 1960.

"India is celebrating 75 years of Independence but going by the current situation one wonders whether we going back to the days of slavery?" he said.

Thackeray also took a veiled dig at chief minister Shinde as the allocation of portfolios is yet to be done though the cabinet was expanded recently after a long wait.

"Today, people are roaming around and participating in their own felicitation programs without doing anything. Ministers are sitting idle without any responsibility," he said.

With inputs from PTI