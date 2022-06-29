Udaipur tailor killing: SIT formed to probe matter, top developments

(Image Source: IANS)

In the gruesome killing of a tailor in Rajasthan's Udaipur, a Special Investigation Team (SIT), comprising of SOG ADG Ashok Kumar Rathore, ATS IG Prafulla Kumar, one SP and Additional SP, has been constituted on Tuesday to investigate the horrifying murder.

Earlier, a team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) was sent to Udaipur to look into the case. The victim was brutally beheaded in broad daylight for allegedly sharing a social media post in support of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. Violence erupted in parts of Udaipur city after the news of the barbaric incident spread.

Looking at the tense situation, the Rajasthan government on Tuesday suspended internet services for the next 24 hours across the state in order to maintain law and order. The authorities have also imposed section 144 in all the districts for the next one month. ADG Law and Order, Hawa Singh Ghumeria said a high alert was issued in the state.

Curfew has been imposed in seven police station areas of Udaipur from 8 pm, Tuesday, till further orders. Around 600 police personnel have been sent to Udaipur to maintain law and order. Many leaders, including Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi have condemned the incident.

How the incident unfolded?

Kanhaiyalal, a tailor in Rajasthan's Udaipur, was hacked to death by two persons allegedly for posting a social media post in favour of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. One of the assailants, identified as Mohammad Riyaz, attacked the tailor on his neck with a sharp-edged weapon.

Another assailant, Ghos Mohammad recorded the crime on his mobile phone, police said. The incident is related to Nupur Sharma, former BJP spokesperson, who had made controversial remarks against Prophet Muhammad.

Soon after the incident, the two men posted a video on social media, with weapons in hand, boasting about the beheading. They even went to the extent of threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said the police. The two accused were arrested within hours of the incident.

The Centre is treating the gruesome killing as a terror attack and has dispatched a team of the anti-terror probe agency NIA on Tuesday night, officials said. The case is likely to be handed over to the NIA for probe after registration of a case under the stringent anti-terror law Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, reports suggested.