Udaipur tailor murder: Curfew imposed in parts of city, internet shut across Rajasthan

Photo: PTI

A curfew has been imposed in seven police station areas of Udaipur from 8 pm on Tuesday till further orders after the killing of a tailor that triggered communal tension in the Rajasthan city.

Prohibitory orders banning the assembly of people have also been imposed across the state for a month and mobile internet services have been suspended for the next 24 hours in the state, PTI reported.

Two men slit the throat of a tailor in Udaipur on Tuesday, saying in a video post on social media that they are avenging an insult to Islam. Both the accused have been arrested in Rajsamand district in connection with the murder

Udaipur Collector Tarachand Meena issued the order to impose a curfew in seven police station areas -- Dhan Mandi, Ghanta Ghar, Hathi Pole, Amba Mata, Suraj Pole, Bhupalpura and Savina police stations.

However, those engaged in essential services, students appearing in exams and staff engaged in the examination process will be exempted.

Meanwhile, two additional director generals of police, a deputy inspector general of police, a superintendent of police, 30 officers of the Rajasthan Police Service officers and 5 Rajasthan Armed Constabulary (RAC) companies have been sent to Udaipur.

A state-level alert has been issued and range IGs (inspector generals) and SPs have been asked to increase patrolling and force mobility as a precautionary measure, ADG Law and Order Hawa Singh Ghumaria said.

READ | Tailor killed on camera: What happened in Udaipur? Know latest developments