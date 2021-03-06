Jammu and Kashmir: Two arrested with arms, ammunition in Kulgam

During the intervening night of March 5/6, a tip-off was received by Kulgam Police from sources that illegal arms and ammunition are being transported in a Santro car, which was going from Banihal town in Ramban district towards Qazigund town in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir.

On receipt of this information, a joint checkpoint was established near Jawahar Tunnel by Kulgam Police and CRPF leading to the interception of the Santro car.

Two persons identified as Mohammad Danish, son of Shamshad Ahmad and Nawshad, son of Mohammad Yunus, both residents of Bijnoor in Uttar Pradesh were in the car.

On checking, one pistol and 20 rounds of ammunition were recovered from their possession.

Both the accused were arrested and the vehicle they were travelling in was also seized. In this regard, a case is registered under relevant sections of law and further investigation is underway.